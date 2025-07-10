Double Life: The E-Rickshaw Driver Turned Burglar Unveiled

A man leading a double life as an e-rickshaw driver during the day and a burglar by night has been apprehended in Dwarka, officials reported on Thursday.

Identified as Rahul of Najafgarh, he was captured after police matched local tips with digital and CCTV surveillance. His routine as a daily-wage driver masked his intentions, efficiently hiding his illegal activities.

Following his arrest, police seized three stolen mobile phones and the e-rickshaw used in his nocturnal escapades. Investigations revealed an associate is still at large. His apprehension has solved five house theft cases across multiple police stations.