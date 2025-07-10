Left Menu

Double Life: The E-Rickshaw Driver Turned Burglar Unveiled

A man named Rahul, who worked as an e-rickshaw driver by day and burglar by night, was arrested in Dwarka. Utilizing his professional cover, he targeted locked houses. The arrest was made possible through CCTV analysis and local inputs. Stolen mobile phones and his e-rickshaw were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:37 IST
Rahul
  • Country:
  • India

A man leading a double life as an e-rickshaw driver during the day and a burglar by night has been apprehended in Dwarka, officials reported on Thursday.

Identified as Rahul of Najafgarh, he was captured after police matched local tips with digital and CCTV surveillance. His routine as a daily-wage driver masked his intentions, efficiently hiding his illegal activities.

Following his arrest, police seized three stolen mobile phones and the e-rickshaw used in his nocturnal escapades. Investigations revealed an associate is still at large. His apprehension has solved five house theft cases across multiple police stations.

