ED and ATS Target Alleged Religious Conversion Mastermind, Chhangur Baba

The Enforcement Directorate and Uttar Pradesh ATS are investigating Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, accused of masterminding a major illegal religious conversion racket. He allegedly amassed Rs 106 crore from foreign sources, manipulating vulnerable people into conversion. Authorities are probing his assets and the network he allegedly operated across Balrampur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Newdelhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are intensifying their probe into Jalaluddin, also known as Chhangur Baba, for his alleged involvement in a significant illegal religious conversion racket. Official sources reported on Thursday their collaboration with state authorities and several banks to scrutinize his assets and finances.

The ED is preparing to seek a custodial remand of Jalaluddin, whose real name is Karimulla Shah. Arrested with his son and associates, he is suspected of operating a conversion network from the Chand Auliya Dargah in Balrampur. Preliminary findings suggest he accumulated approximately Rs 106 crore in 40 bank accounts linked to him, primarily from the Middle East.

The probe unveils Jalaluddin's strategy of using religious gatherings and publications to induce conversions among economically disadvantaged communities. ED alleges his actions were part of an organized effort promoting mass conversions and accumulating wealth through deceit. Further, Jalaluddin is accused of illegal constructions and violating state conversion laws.

