Court Clears TMC Leaders in Delhi Protest Case

A Delhi court has discharged 10 TMC leaders, including Derek O'Brien and others, in a case about a protest outside the Election Commission of India last year that violated prohibitory orders. The leaders had protested against central probe agencies and were accused by Delhi Police of unlawful assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has dismissed charges against 10 TMC leaders, including prominent figures like Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose. The case stemmed from a protest staged outside the Election Commission of India last year despite prohibitory orders.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal stated that the accused were discharged under various sections of the IPC related to disobedience of public orders and unlawful assembly. The matter will now be considered on July 16 for the submission of bail bonds.

The protest, organized by TMC leaders, was against central investigative agencies, which they claimed were targeting opposition parties. Delhi Police alleged the demonstration occurred without necessary permissions, thus violating Section 144 of the CrPC. An FIR was lodged against the protesters as they refused to disperse.

