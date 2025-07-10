Traffic Police Constable Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

A traffic police constable has been apprehended red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 in a sting operation by Karnataka Lokayukta officials.

The incident arose after the complainant, involved in a minor accident at Nanthoor Junction, was asked to pay Rs 50,000, a demand later reduced to Rs 5,000, to retrieve his vehicle from Kadri Traffic Police Station.

The Lokayukta investigation, led by Superintendent of Police (in-charge) Kumarachandra, also involves another constable, Vinod, who has been booked for alleged participation in the bribery case.

(With inputs from agencies.)