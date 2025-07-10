Himanshu Bhau Gang's Extortion Threats Shake Delhi Police

A head constable from Delhi Police found himself targeted by the notorious Bhau gang, who demanded a staggering Rs 10 crore in an extortion attempt. The call was made by Sahil Ritoli, a close aide of the gang's leader, Himanshu alias Bhau.

After initially receiving the call twice without a formal case filing, police officially registered an extortion case on July 8, following internal consultations. This move comes as the gang, led by the wanted Himanshu, poses persistent threats to security, reportedly directing operations from Portugal.

The police are now tracing the caller's number and may offer protection to the targeted constable, given the gravity of the threat. Himanshu's criminal record includes over 18 cases across Delhi, Jhajjar, and Rohtak, with an Interpol Red Notice seeking his apprehension.