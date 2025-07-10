Left Menu

Himanshu Bhau Gang's Extortion Threats Shake Delhi Police

A Delhi Police head constable received an extortion call demanding Rs 10 crore from a member of the Bhau gang. Despite earlier hesitations to file a case, police launched an investigation. Known for his criminal activities, gang leader Himanshu remains elusive, reportedly operating from Portugal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:28 IST
Himanshu Bhau Gang's Extortion Threats Shake Delhi Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A head constable from Delhi Police found himself targeted by the notorious Bhau gang, who demanded a staggering Rs 10 crore in an extortion attempt. The call was made by Sahil Ritoli, a close aide of the gang's leader, Himanshu alias Bhau.

After initially receiving the call twice without a formal case filing, police officially registered an extortion case on July 8, following internal consultations. This move comes as the gang, led by the wanted Himanshu, poses persistent threats to security, reportedly directing operations from Portugal.

The police are now tracing the caller's number and may offer protection to the targeted constable, given the gravity of the threat. Himanshu's criminal record includes over 18 cases across Delhi, Jhajjar, and Rohtak, with an Interpol Red Notice seeking his apprehension.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025