Maharashtra Passes Controversial Public Security Bill to Tackle Urban Naxalism

In a significant move to counter urban Naxalism, the Maharashtra legislative assembly passed the controversial 'Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill' on Thursday. This law aims to curb unlawful activities of Left Wing extremist organizations and reduce passive militancy within the state.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who tabled the bill, clarified that the government respects Leftist ideologies and does not intend to suppress political dissent. The bill was passed by a majority voice vote, with Fadnavis emphasizing its balanced approach, aimed at maintaining security while respecting democratic principles.

Maharashtra joins Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand in enacting this legislation, despite criticism from opposition members. The bill grants the government the power to ban organizations involved in illegal activities and seize their funds, ensuring that passive militancy is tackled effectively without stifling lawful protests or dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)