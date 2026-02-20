Left Menu

Argentina's Labor Reform: Milei's Controversial Legislation Passes Amid Strikes

Argentina's lower house passed a controversial labor reform bill backed by President Javier Milei, despite union strikes. The legislation aims to boost investment and formal employment but faces opposition over worker protections. The bill awaits a final Senate vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 10:28 IST
Argentina's Labor Reform: Milei's Controversial Legislation Passes Amid Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's lower house of Congress approved a contentious labor reform bill on Friday, backed by libertarian President Javier Milei, despite strong opposition from unions that staged a nationwide strike.

Receiving 135 votes in favor and 115 against, the legislation is a test of President Milei's ability to push forward his free-market agenda. The government claims the bill will attract investment and boost formal employment, having been initially approved by the Senate with support from the ruling party and center-right allies.

Debate continued into the early hours of Friday before the bill was sent back to the Senate for a final vote. Among the revisions was the removal of a clause reducing sickness benefits. Yet, unions remain concerned about the threat to worker rights, leading to a 24-hour strike by the CGT union on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

