Argentina's Labor Reform: Milei's Controversial Legislation Passes Amid Strikes

Argentina's lower house of Congress approved a contentious labor reform bill on Friday, backed by libertarian President Javier Milei, despite strong opposition from unions that staged a nationwide strike.

Receiving 135 votes in favor and 115 against, the legislation is a test of President Milei's ability to push forward his free-market agenda. The government claims the bill will attract investment and boost formal employment, having been initially approved by the Senate with support from the ruling party and center-right allies.

Debate continued into the early hours of Friday before the bill was sent back to the Senate for a final vote. Among the revisions was the removal of a clause reducing sickness benefits. Yet, unions remain concerned about the threat to worker rights, leading to a 24-hour strike by the CGT union on Thursday.

