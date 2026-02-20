Landmark Legislation Proposed to Bolster U.S. Aviation Safety

A group of bipartisan U.S. House lawmakers introduced a bill on Thursday aimed at enhancing aviation safety following a harrowing collision in January 2025. The accident involved an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in 67 fatalities.

The forthcoming legislation is a response to recommendations made after a year-long investigation into the tragic incident. It seeks to rectify issues highlighted by investigators, including flaws in the FAA's safety culture, and aims to improve air traffic control training and procedures.

The bill specifically targets the safety of airspace surrounding Reagan Washington National Airport, where the incident occurred. Key committee chairs and top Democrats are advocating for the measures to prevent future tragedies and ensure rigorous safety standards.