Leaks Reveal Chaos Inside DOJ Over Deportation Orders

A recent release of internal Justice Department communications by U.S. Senate Democrats has thrown new light on allegations made by a whistleblower regarding Emil Bove, a judicial nominee for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Text messages and emails suggest that Bove proposed defying court orders to enable mass deportations.

Former department attorney Erez Reuveni, who was dismissed in April, had already leveled the accusations in a letter, claiming Bove encouraged ignoring court orders in a meeting. This led to a federal district judge finding probable cause to hold the government in contempt when deportations continued despite court orders.

The released communications show department lawyers exchanged messages confirming a disregard for legal directives, sparking alarm within the ranks. This development has prompted U.S. Senator Dick Durbin to express serious concerns over Bove's suitability for the judicial position amid the ongoing Senate vetting process.

