Leaks Reveal Chaos Inside DOJ Over Deportation Orders
Internal text messages and emails released by Senate Democrats reveal allegations against Emil Bove, a judicial nominee, for suggesting that Justice Department lawyers could defy court orders to carry out deportations. These communications indicate senior department officials openly disregarded legal directives, prompting concerns over Bove's nomination.
A recent release of internal Justice Department communications by U.S. Senate Democrats has thrown new light on allegations made by a whistleblower regarding Emil Bove, a judicial nominee for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Text messages and emails suggest that Bove proposed defying court orders to enable mass deportations.
Former department attorney Erez Reuveni, who was dismissed in April, had already leveled the accusations in a letter, claiming Bove encouraged ignoring court orders in a meeting. This led to a federal district judge finding probable cause to hold the government in contempt when deportations continued despite court orders.
The released communications show department lawyers exchanged messages confirming a disregard for legal directives, sparking alarm within the ranks. This development has prompted U.S. Senator Dick Durbin to express serious concerns over Bove's suitability for the judicial position amid the ongoing Senate vetting process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana High Court Orders Swift Gram Panchayat Elections
Delhi High Court Orders Remittance of Rs 65.9 Crore to Canada in Embezzlement Case
Court Orders Massive Tree Plantation for Delinquent Police Officer
Delhi High Court Orders Urgent Examination for Minor Seeking Abortion
Crisis at Afghan Borders: Surge in Deportations from Iran