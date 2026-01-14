Delhi High Court Orders Immediate Night Shelter Amid Cold Wave

The Delhi High Court has emphasized the government's obligation to ensure adequate shelter for the homeless and those seeking treatment in hospitals amid harsh cold-wave conditions.

In response to a news report highlighting the struggles of patients and their families outside major hospitals such as AIIMS, a bench directed the swift provision of night shelters. Authorities were instructed to take over nearby subways and make necessary arrangements by evening.

The court demanded officials to convene a meeting to outline a short-term plan, ensuring implementation by the next day. It reinforced the state's duty to protect fundamental rights, dismissing financial constraints as a valid excuse for failing to provide shelter to vulnerable citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)