Loan Dispute Turns Fatal in Delhi's Jafrabad
A 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed following a loan dispute in Delhi's Jafrabad area. The suspect, Adil, along with his brother Kamil and father Shakeel, were arrested shortly after, with the knife used in the crime recovered. The deceased, Fardeen, was reportedly attacked after requesting loan repayment.
- Country:
- India
A deadly altercation over a small loan has sent shockwaves through northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area. A young man, identified as Fardeen, was stabbed to death by a local resident named Adil after demanding the repayment of a Rs 2,000 loan.
The police promptly arrested the alleged attacker, Adil, along with his elder brother Kamil, and father Shakeel, mere hours after the brutal incident. Forensic teams collected vital evidence at the crime scene, and investigations are currently underway.
Authorities revealed that this violent episode isn't an isolated one for Adil, who has previous run-ins with the law. The community is left grappling with the tragedy as police continue their in-depth probe into the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Masked Couple's Online Exploits Unveiled: Police Arrest Duo for Streaming Scandal
Bangladesh Police Arrest Five for Viral Assault and Social Media Outrage
From Spirits To Stocks: Piccadily Agro Now Listed On National Stock Exchange (NSE)
Mumbai Police arrests teacher under POCSO Act for allegedly forcing male student into sexual relationship
Piccadily Agro Industries' Dual Listing Ushers in New Growth Era