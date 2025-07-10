Loan Dispute Turns Fatal in Delhi's Jafrabad

A deadly altercation over a small loan has sent shockwaves through northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area. A young man, identified as Fardeen, was stabbed to death by a local resident named Adil after demanding the repayment of a Rs 2,000 loan.

The police promptly arrested the alleged attacker, Adil, along with his elder brother Kamil, and father Shakeel, mere hours after the brutal incident. Forensic teams collected vital evidence at the crime scene, and investigations are currently underway.

Authorities revealed that this violent episode isn't an isolated one for Adil, who has previous run-ins with the law. The community is left grappling with the tragedy as police continue their in-depth probe into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)