Left Menu

Loan Dispute Turns Fatal in Delhi's Jafrabad

A 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed following a loan dispute in Delhi's Jafrabad area. The suspect, Adil, along with his brother Kamil and father Shakeel, were arrested shortly after, with the knife used in the crime recovered. The deceased, Fardeen, was reportedly attacked after requesting loan repayment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:35 IST
Loan Dispute Turns Fatal in Delhi's Jafrabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly altercation over a small loan has sent shockwaves through northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area. A young man, identified as Fardeen, was stabbed to death by a local resident named Adil after demanding the repayment of a Rs 2,000 loan.

The police promptly arrested the alleged attacker, Adil, along with his elder brother Kamil, and father Shakeel, mere hours after the brutal incident. Forensic teams collected vital evidence at the crime scene, and investigations are currently underway.

Authorities revealed that this violent episode isn't an isolated one for Adil, who has previous run-ins with the law. The community is left grappling with the tragedy as police continue their in-depth probe into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025