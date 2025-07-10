Left Menu

U.S. Commitment to Aid: Ukraine Secures New Military Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces that all necessary political signals for U.S. military aid to resume have been received. Constructive talks with U.S. President Donald Trump focused on acquiring Patriot missile interceptors. Secured commitments from Germany and Norway to support Ukraine's defense needs against air attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed Thursday that Ukraine has secured key political assurances to resume U.S. military aid, following fruitful discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. This development marks a significant stride in Ukraine's defense strategy.

During a news conference in Rome, Zelenskiy detailed that Ukraine now possesses a roadmap and specifics regarding forthcoming weapon shipments. He lauded U.S. involvement in the coalition of nations backing Ukraine's defense efforts. A noteworthy dialogue surrounds Ukraine's interest in obtaining Patriot missile interceptor systems for city protection.

"Germany has committed to purchasing two systems for Ukraine," President Zelenskiy stated, noting a bilateral agreement with Norway to finance one system. Acknowledging the need for 10 additional Patriot systems, he expressed optimism about securing further funding once delivery plans are finalized through international partners.

