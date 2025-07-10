Streamlined Recruitment: West Bengal's 30-Day Verification Mandate

The West Bengal government has introduced a significant directive aimed at expediting the recruitment process by setting a strict 30-day deadline for completing police and medical verification of candidates, a senior official revealed on Thursday.

This mandate comes in response to concerns from various quarters over recurrent delays in processing police and medical verification reports, which have subsequently hindered the timely issuance of appointment letters and the start of service for candidates. An official noted the order's intention to minimize these delays significantly.

The order clearly stipulates that police verification, as well as any necessary physical verification, must be concluded within the stipulated time frame. It also mandates that candidates receive prompt notifications through email, website updates, and postal communication regarding their next steps post-recommendation by the West Bengal Public Service Commission or any other recruiting body, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process.

