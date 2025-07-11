Tension Erupts as Kanwariyas Clash Over Motorcycle Incident

A tense situation unfolded on Thursday in a district of Uttar Pradesh after a minor collision between a motorcycle and a Kanwar escalated into an alleged assault by Kanwariyas.

The motorcycle rider found himself at the center of the altercation, which required swift intervention from local police to prevent further violence.

Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sav reported that law enforcement officers managed to calm the agitated group, ensuring the safety of the victim and restoring order in the area.