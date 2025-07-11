Left Menu

Tension Erupts as Kanwariyas Clash Over Motorcycle Incident

A minor collision between a motorcycle and a Kanwar led to tension and alleged assault by Kanwariyas in Uttar Pradesh. Prompt police response diffused the situation, preventing further violence. The incident highlights challenges during religious events when personal and public interests collide.

Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-07-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 00:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tense situation unfolded on Thursday in a district of Uttar Pradesh after a minor collision between a motorcycle and a Kanwar escalated into an alleged assault by Kanwariyas.

The motorcycle rider found himself at the center of the altercation, which required swift intervention from local police to prevent further violence.

Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sav reported that law enforcement officers managed to calm the agitated group, ensuring the safety of the victim and restoring order in the area.

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

