Noida Police Cracks Down on Crime with Multiple Arrests
Noida Police have arrested 12 criminals in different encounters over the past two days. Some were injured and are receiving medical care. The police recovered various items including vehicles and weapons. Arrests took place across multiple police sectors, with several suspects sustaining injuries during the confrontations.
Noida Police launched a major crackdown on criminal activities, successfully apprehending 12 individuals in various encounters over the past 48 hours, officials reported on Thursday.
During these operations, six suspects were injured and subsequently hospitalized. A haul of items, including a car, a bike, a pistol, cartridges, and cash, were seized from the apprehended suspects.
Key arrests included Pankaj and Satbir, who were caught by Dankaur police. The Sector 39 team arrested Sumit alias Billa and his accomplices, while Sector 20 officers detained Ashraf alias Ajay and his partners. Encounters were also reported at Sector-24 and Sector-49, leading to further apprehensions.
