Left Menu

Noida Police Cracks Down on Crime with Multiple Arrests

Noida Police have arrested 12 criminals in different encounters over the past two days. Some were injured and are receiving medical care. The police recovered various items including vehicles and weapons. Arrests took place across multiple police sectors, with several suspects sustaining injuries during the confrontations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 11-07-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 00:23 IST
Noida Police Cracks Down on Crime with Multiple Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Noida Police launched a major crackdown on criminal activities, successfully apprehending 12 individuals in various encounters over the past 48 hours, officials reported on Thursday.

During these operations, six suspects were injured and subsequently hospitalized. A haul of items, including a car, a bike, a pistol, cartridges, and cash, were seized from the apprehended suspects.

Key arrests included Pankaj and Satbir, who were caught by Dankaur police. The Sector 39 team arrested Sumit alias Billa and his accomplices, while Sector 20 officers detained Ashraf alias Ajay and his partners. Encounters were also reported at Sector-24 and Sector-49, leading to further apprehensions.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025