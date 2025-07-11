China Advocates Diplomatic Resolution for Cambodia-Thailand Border Dispute

China has called on Cambodia and Thailand to resolve their ongoing border dispute through friendly dialogue. The Chinese foreign ministry offered to act as a mediator from an 'objective and fair' position, as stated by Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa during the ASEAN summit in Malaysia.

Tensions escalated between the two Southeast Asian nations after a Cambodian soldier was killed in a gunfire exchange at a contentious border area. In response, Cambodia sought intervention from the International Court of Justice. Wang reaffirmed China's neutrality in a separate discussion with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, urging stronger security measures against crimes like online gambling and smuggling.

Addressing U.S. tariffs, Wang expressed confidence in Southeast Asia's ability to handle the region's complex geopolitical landscape. He advocated for a united approach to safeguard both individual and collective regional interests.