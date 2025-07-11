ASEAN Ministers Advocate for Multilateral Trade Harmony
ASEAN foreign ministers voiced their concerns over global tensions and highlighted the need for a sustainable, transparent multilateral trading system. They emphasized a commitment to collaborate with global partners toward this goal in their joint communique.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 13:02 IST
On Friday, ASEAN's foreign ministers expressed their growing concern over escalating global tensions and highlighted the necessity for a predictable and transparent multilateral trading system.
The emphasis was placed on ensuring that this system remains inclusive, free, fair, and sustainable. This statement was part of a joint communique released by the regional bloc's foreign ministers.
They reaffirmed their commitment to engaging constructively with all partners towards achieving these objectives, signaling a broad consensus among ASEAN countries to prioritize harmonious international trade relations.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
International Purple Fest 2025: A Celebration of Empowerment and Inclusivity for PwDs
Formula One Steers Towards Transparency with New Penalty Guidelines
UAE Tourism Triumph: Economic Growth and Sustainability Shine
Anupam Colony: New Benchmark for Sustainability in Delhi
UAE Tourism: A Powerhouse of Global Growth and Sustainability