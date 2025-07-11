Left Menu

ASEAN Ministers Advocate for Multilateral Trade Harmony

ASEAN foreign ministers voiced their concerns over global tensions and highlighted the need for a sustainable, transparent multilateral trading system. They emphasized a commitment to collaborate with global partners toward this goal in their joint communique.

Updated: 11-07-2025 13:02 IST
On Friday, ASEAN's foreign ministers expressed their growing concern over escalating global tensions and highlighted the necessity for a predictable and transparent multilateral trading system.

The emphasis was placed on ensuring that this system remains inclusive, free, fair, and sustainable. This statement was part of a joint communique released by the regional bloc's foreign ministers.

They reaffirmed their commitment to engaging constructively with all partners towards achieving these objectives, signaling a broad consensus among ASEAN countries to prioritize harmonious international trade relations.

