ASEAN Ministers Advocate for Multilateral Trade Harmony

On Friday, ASEAN's foreign ministers expressed their growing concern over escalating global tensions and highlighted the necessity for a predictable and transparent multilateral trading system.

The emphasis was placed on ensuring that this system remains inclusive, free, fair, and sustainable. This statement was part of a joint communique released by the regional bloc's foreign ministers.

They reaffirmed their commitment to engaging constructively with all partners towards achieving these objectives, signaling a broad consensus among ASEAN countries to prioritize harmonious international trade relations.