Madhya Pradesh High Court Dismisses PIL Against Kamal Nath and Govind Singh

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a PIL against former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and ex-minister Govind Singh regarding a controversial CD linked to a honeytrap scandal. The court cited insufficient evidence and reliance on news reports without substantive proof, while the chargesheet and trial in the honeytrap case continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:29 IST
Madhya Pradesh High Court Dismisses PIL Against Kamal Nath and Govind Singh
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ruled against a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning Kamal Nath and Govind Singh over a contentious CD linked to the infamous honeytrap scandal. The petition alleged that they should submit the CD to the police investigation team for a fair probe.

Judges Vivek Rusia and Binod Kumar Dwivedi dismissed the case, highlighting the absence of evidence and the petitioner's reliance on press reports rather than firsthand knowledge. The ongoing court trial had already seen the filing of a chargesheet.

Officials revealed that a group involved in the scandal, including five women and their driver, had been apprehended. The gang allegedly used women to lure powerful individuals into compromising situations, capturing footage to extort money. The scandal continues to send ripples through the state's political landscape.

