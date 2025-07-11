SEMICON India 2025 Set to Position India as Global Semiconductor Leader

India’s semiconductor ambitions are taking a major leap forward with the announcement of SEMICON India 2025, an expansive global event that aims to project the nation’s rapidly expanding role in the global chip ecosystem. As the world realigns supply chains and pushes for next-generation digital infrastructure, India is harnessing this moment to establish itself as a trusted, scalable, and innovation-driven semiconductor manufacturing and design hub.

A National Mission with Global Implications

Organised under the aegis of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and in partnership with SEMI, this fourth edition of SEMICON India will be held from 2nd to 4th September 2025 at Yashobhoomi – India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), New Delhi.

Building on the momentum of its 2024 edition, SEMICON India 2025 will bring together global stakeholders, including government leaders, corporate executives, policymakers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors, to discuss, collaborate, and accelerate India's emergence as a top-tier semiconductor destination.

Key Features and Firsts in SEMICON India 2025

This year’s edition will be notably larger in scope, participation, and ambition:

International Expansion : For the first time, four International Pavilions will be featured— Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia —signifying strong interest and strategic engagement from key semiconductor players in the Asia-Pacific region.

Global Roundtables : Eight Country Roundtables will debut, serving as bilateral collaboration platforms between Indian companies and global partners in areas such as fabrication, packaging, AI chips, and material sciences.

Exhibitor Diversity : Over 300 exhibiting companies from 18 countries and regions will showcase end-to-end solutions in the semiconductor and electronics value chain, covering materials, equipment, chip design, silicon processing, and system integration .

Startups and Innovation : A dedicated Semiconductor Design Startup Pavilion will provide a high-visibility stage for India’s emerging fabless design ecosystem. Early-stage startups will engage with global investors, OEMs, and technology partners.

State Participation: Nine Indian States, up from six last year, will participate through dedicated pavilions to showcase their semiconductor policies, infrastructure readiness, and incentives for investors.

A Focus on Workforce Development

India’s strategic edge in human capital is being reinforced through a variety of skilling and mentorship platforms introduced this year:

Training and Upskilling Programs tailored for engineers and students.

Career Counselling Zones offering guidance for young talent aspiring to enter the chip design, testing, and manufacturing sectors.

A dedicated Workforce Development Pavilion to facilitate partnerships between academia and industry.

This workforce emphasis is timely, as the industry anticipates an explosion in demand for VLSI engineers, semiconductor fabrication specialists, and AI hardware architects over the coming decade.

Industry-Led Conference: CXOs and Expert Voices

Running parallel to the exhibition, a high-powered three-day conference will feature:

Global CXOs and Technology Leaders , sharing perspectives on topics ranging from wafer fabrication technologies and packaging breakthroughs to AI-enabled design , supply chain resilience , and sustainability frameworks in semiconductor operations.

Technical sessions will also focus on advanced lithography, equipment automation, AI chip design, and green manufacturing practices, reflecting India’s commitment to modern, sustainable, and scalable practices.

Reinforcing the Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision

SEMICON India 2025 is more than a trade show — it’s a reflection of India’s “whole-of-nation” commitment to building a self-reliant and globally integrated semiconductor industry. Backed by policy reforms, financial incentives, talent development, and strong diplomatic outreach, India is offering a compelling value proposition to the global semiconductor supply chain.

Recent developments like the approval of large-scale semiconductor fabs in Gujarat and Karnataka, partnerships with major global players such as Micron and AMD, and the establishment of chip testing and design units signal India’s transformation from a talent exporter to a technology manufacturing hub.

About the Organisers

India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) is the national initiative driving the development of a sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India, offering design-linked incentives, infrastructure support, and international partnerships.

SEMI, a global industry association representing 1.5 million professionals in the electronics manufacturing ecosystem, hosts SEMICON expos worldwide and connects stakeholders through advocacy, standardization, and workforce development initiatives.

Visitor Registration Now Open

Registrations for SEMICON India 2025 opened on 11th July 2025. Interested attendees, exhibitors, and stakeholders can register via the official website: www.semiconindia.org

A Defining Moment for India’s Chip Journey

SEMICON India 2025 is not just a conference; it is a signal to the world that India is ready to lead. With a robust strategy, international partnerships, deep talent pools, and enabling policy frameworks, India is well on its way to becoming the next semiconductor powerhouse. This landmark event underscores India’s readiness to play a defining role in global semiconductor supply chains for decades to come.