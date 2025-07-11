Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Precision Strike Capability

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval extolled India's technological prowess during the 23-minute-long Operation Sindoor, targeting terror sites in Pakistan. Conducted after the Pahalgam attack, the operation demonstrated precision strikes with indigenous technology. Amid international skepticism, Doval emphasized the invulnerability and decisive impact of India's strategic capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bold display of military precision, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval revealed the success of Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror sites across Pakistan with unfaltering accuracy. The 23-minute operation, executed after the Pahalgam terror attack, showcased India's cutting-edge technology and strategic acumen.

During his speech at IIT Madras, Doval detailed the flawless execution of Operation Sindoor, noting that not a single unintended site was struck. He underscored the importance of indigenous technology, highlighting systems like BrahMos missiles and integrated air control, which played pivotal roles in the operation's success.

In response to international skepticism, Doval dismissed criticisms and emphasized satellite images corroborating the operation's efficacy. He called for continued technological advancements, stressing India's need for self-reliance in defense technologies to maintain national security.

