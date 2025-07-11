Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Precision Strike Capability

In a bold display of military precision, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval revealed the success of Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror sites across Pakistan with unfaltering accuracy. The 23-minute operation, executed after the Pahalgam terror attack, showcased India's cutting-edge technology and strategic acumen.

During his speech at IIT Madras, Doval detailed the flawless execution of Operation Sindoor, noting that not a single unintended site was struck. He underscored the importance of indigenous technology, highlighting systems like BrahMos missiles and integrated air control, which played pivotal roles in the operation's success.

In response to international skepticism, Doval dismissed criticisms and emphasized satellite images corroborating the operation's efficacy. He called for continued technological advancements, stressing India's need for self-reliance in defense technologies to maintain national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)