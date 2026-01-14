Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Military Precision

The ongoing Operation Sindoor showcases India's military precision, as revealed by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. He highlighted how the joint efforts of the Army, Navy, and Air Force effectively targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan.

Speaking at a ceremony in Jaipur, General Dwivedi detailed how within a mere 22 minutes, the forces engaged nine terrorist camps post the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack. This operation reflects India's decisive response and strategic resolve.

Operation Sindoor not only illustrated the armed forces' professional superiority but also led to a ceasefire with Pakistan in less than 88 hours, affirming India's commitment to protecting its national sovereignty and interests.