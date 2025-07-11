High Court Intervenes in Alleged Illegal Detention of Migrant Workers
The Calcutta High Court addressed two habeas corpus petitions concerning the alleged illegal detention of West Bengal migrants in Delhi. The court demanded clarification from Delhi authorities on their detention status, demanding relevant documents and correspondence. The matter, with similar cases involving Odisha, awaits further hearings scheduled for July.
The Calcutta High Court has taken decisive action on two habeas corpus petitions alleging the illegal detention of migrant workers from West Bengal in Delhi.
The court has commanded Delhi authorities to provide clarification on whether the individuals in question are detained. This includes Sweety Bibi, Kurban Sheikh, and others who are believed to be unlawfully held under suspicion of being Bangladeshi citizens.
Furthermore, the court has set July 16 as the hearing date and directed officials from both West Bengal and Delhi to facilitate necessary compliance and document submission.
