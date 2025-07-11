High Court Intervenes in Alleged Illegal Detention of Migrant Workers

The Calcutta High Court has taken decisive action on two habeas corpus petitions alleging the illegal detention of migrant workers from West Bengal in Delhi.

The court has commanded Delhi authorities to provide clarification on whether the individuals in question are detained. This includes Sweety Bibi, Kurban Sheikh, and others who are believed to be unlawfully held under suspicion of being Bangladeshi citizens.

Furthermore, the court has set July 16 as the hearing date and directed officials from both West Bengal and Delhi to facilitate necessary compliance and document submission.