Punjab Assembly Rejects CISF Deployment at Bhakra-Nangal Dam

The Punjab Assembly passed a resolution opposing the deployment of CISF personnel at the Bhakra-Nangal dam project, maintaining that the state police has adequately protected such installations for 70 years. The resolution emphasizes Punjab's opposition to bearing any financial costs associated with the CISF's deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:22 IST
The Punjab Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution against the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Bhakra-Nangal dam project, asserting that the state police have successfully managed security at these installations for the past 70 years.

Cabinet Minister Barider Goyal introduced the resolution during the Punjab Assembly's special session. The resolution firmly indicated that Punjab would not shoulder any financial responsibilities resulting from the potential CISF deployment, which has been a point of contention with the Centre since May.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reiterated the state police's capability in safeguarding the dams, highlighting that such a move might lead to unnecessary financial burdens. The looming financial implication of nearly Rs 49.32 crore annually due to CISF deployment was a significant point of discussion.

