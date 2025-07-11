Delhi Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Attempted Murder Case

A Delhi court has granted bail to a woman accused of attempting to murder her husband by pouring boiling water mixed with red chili powder on him. The court noted that a final report had been filed, and she was no longer required for the investigation.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulsreshtha considered the bail plea of Jyoti alias Kittu, against whom an FIR was registered by the Nangloi police station. The prosecution alleged that on the day of the incident, she attacked her husband and fled after locking the door and taking his mobile phone.

The court remarked that the victim sustained simple injuries, and with the chargesheet filed, the accused was granted bail with conditions to prevent contact with the victim and witnesses. Jyoti must provide bail and surety bonds and adhere to the court's orders to avoid influencing those connected with the case.

