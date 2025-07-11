Odisha Positions Itself as Green Hydrogen and Rooftop Solar Leader at High-Level MNRE Meeting

In a crucial development towards India’s clean energy transition, the Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi, held a high-level meeting with Odisha’s Chief Secretary, Shri Manoj Ahuja, and senior state officials to advance discussions on the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) and the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY). These two flagship programmes are central to India's net-zero ambitions and its leadership in the global clean energy space.

Odisha’s Strategic Role in the Green Hydrogen Mission

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Shri Manoj Ahuja outlined Odisha’s unique strengths in becoming a front-runner in India’s green hydrogen journey. He emphasized the state’s:

Strategic Coastal Advantage: Odisha’s long coastline and proximity to ports like Paradip and Gopalpur make it an ideal location for the production and export of green hydrogen derivatives such as green ammonia and green methanol.

Robust Industrial Infrastructure: With an existing industrial ecosystem catering to heavy manufacturing, petrochemicals, and shipping, Odisha is well-placed to quickly adapt to green hydrogen production.

Progressive Policy Framework: The state government’s proactive policies have already begun drawing interest from domestic and international investors in renewable energy and hydrogen derivatives.

While acknowledging these strengths, the Chief Secretary also addressed major challenges—especially water resource management, integration of large-scale renewable power, and the need for enabling infrastructure to support gigawatt-scale hydrogen projects.

MNRE Endorsement and Investor Interest

MNRE Secretary Shri Sarangi acknowledged Odisha's potential to play a pivotal role in the National Green Hydrogen Mission. He noted that investors have shown considerable interest in setting up hydrogen and ammonia production hubs, particularly near the Paradip and Gopalpur ports. He emphasized that the ministry is ready to support Odisha in overcoming identified challenges and scaling up production.

The meeting saw participation from senior central ministry officials and leading private sector developers of green hydrogen and ammonia. A key focus was the SEZ in Gopalpur, being positioned as a central hub for hydrogen projects. Detailed deliberations were held on infrastructure requirements, land availability, policy enablers, and investor facilitation.

Strengthening Rooftop Solar Adoption Under PM Surya Ghar Yojana

The second part of the meeting was dedicated to reviewing Odisha’s progress in implementing the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, a national programme promoting rooftop solar adoption for households across India. Following a performance review, the MNRE directed District Collectors in Odisha to accelerate rooftop solar installations to meet both household energy needs and climate goals.

Key decisions and directions included:

Strengthening Implementation: District-level machinery was instructed to speed up processing of rooftop solar applications and enhance coordination with vendors.

Financial Access: Banks were asked to ensure timely sanction and disbursement of loans for rooftop solar projects, especially for low-income households.

Adoption of Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA): The Chief Secretary advised implementing the ULA model to drive installations for sub-1 kW systems among economically weaker sections.

The Ministry also highlighted successful practices from other states in scaling agricultural solarization under the PM KUSUM scheme. Taking note of these, the Chief Secretary directed the state nodal agency to implement Feeder-Level Solarization across Odisha. This model will allow farmers to access dedicated clean energy supply for irrigation, thereby reducing dependence on diesel pumps and grid power.

Path Ahead: Odisha to Anchor India’s Green Energy Transformation

The Odisha government reaffirmed its commitment to positioning the state as a preferred destination for investments in green hydrogen and solar energy. A time-bound approach, backed by inter-agency coordination, robust infrastructure development, and financial innovation, was agreed upon as the next step.

The outcomes of this meeting are expected to feed into a comprehensive roadmap for India’s green hydrogen ecosystem, with Odisha playing a central role in not only fulfilling India’s net-zero goals but also becoming a global exporter of green energy derivatives.