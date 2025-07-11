Left Menu

Governor Approves Job for Brother of Fallen BSF Hero

The governor-in-council of Manipur has appointed Chingakham Naoba Singh as an assistant sub-inspector after the martyrdom of his brother, BSF constable Deepak Chingakham. This decision was made to honor the family's sacrifice and support them in this difficult time, also granting them enhanced ex gratia benefits.

11-07-2025
The Governor of Manipur has officially appointed Chingakham Naoba Singh as an assistant sub-inspector in the civil police force. This decision comes after his brother, BSF constable Deepak Chingakham, was killed in duty during cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir.

The state home department confirmed the appointment, stating it was part of an initiative to support families of national heroes. Naoba Singh's family had requested state government employment for him in lieu of a BSF opportunity, allowing him to remain close to home during their time of loss.

The governor-in-council approved this appointment, recognizing Deepak Chingakham's sacrifice and acknowledging the state's responsibility toward the morale and welfare of such families. They had also sanctioned an enhanced ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to Deepak's next of kin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

