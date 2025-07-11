Manipur Appoints Nodal Officers to Expedite ID Issuance for Displaced Persons

In a bid to address delays in the issuance of crucial identity and residence documents for displaced individuals, the Manipur government has appointed 12 nodal officers across 10 districts.

The move follows complaints about bureaucratic roadblocks resulting in delays and denials in documentation for those affected by ethnic violence in the state.

The appointed officers will focus on streamlining and overseeing documentation processes, serving as direct contacts for grievances from displaced persons, ensuring a compassionate and efficient approach to public service.

