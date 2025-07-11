Left Menu

Manipur Appoints Nodal Officers to Expedite ID Issuance for Displaced Persons

The Manipur government has assigned 12 nodal officers to facilitate and speed up the issuance of essential identity and residence-related documents for individuals displaced by ethnic violence. This step aims to overcome delays and rejections in the process, ensuring timely and efficient public service for those affected by the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:00 IST
In a bid to address delays in the issuance of crucial identity and residence documents for displaced individuals, the Manipur government has appointed 12 nodal officers across 10 districts.

The move follows complaints about bureaucratic roadblocks resulting in delays and denials in documentation for those affected by ethnic violence in the state.

The appointed officers will focus on streamlining and overseeing documentation processes, serving as direct contacts for grievances from displaced persons, ensuring a compassionate and efficient approach to public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

