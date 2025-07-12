Federal Court Blocks Immigration Tactics in California

On Friday, a federal judge mandated that the Trump administration cease indiscriminate immigration raids and arrests in seven counties across California, including Los Angeles. This comes after immigrant advocacy groups filed a lawsuit, arguing that the administration is racially targeting brown-skinned individuals in the ongoing immigration crackdown.

The court filing highlights alleged unconstitutional tactics used by immigration officials, such as race-based detentions, warrantless arrests, and denial of legal counsel access. The case involves detained immigrants and U.S. citizens, further intensifying regional tensions amidst the heightened enforcement operations.

Judge Maame E. Frimpong also prohibited the government from limiting attorney access at a Los Angeles detention center. The ruling was supported by 18 Democratic state attorneys general, as immigrant communities and civil rights organizations rally against the raids, citing violations of constitutional rights.