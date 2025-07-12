Delhi Building Collapse Sparks Corruption Debate
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra blamed systemic corruption and vote bank politics for a building collapse in Seelampur, which resulted in two deaths and eight injuries. Mishra urged a crackdown on illegal constructions and called for an investigation into those responsible for these tragedies.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra has attributed the tragic collapse of a building in Seelampur to 15 years of endemic corruption and the influence of vote bank politics. The incident, which claimed two lives, reflects ongoing issues in governance and construction regulations in certain city areas.
Mishra pointed to a pattern of similar incidents, citing a recent tragedy in Mustafabad, and emphasized the urgent need to confront illegal structures. He criticized previous administrations for allowing unsafe constructions due to corruption, leading to the rise of unauthorised buildings devoid of safety standards.
The Seelampur collapse took place in a densely populated part of northeast Delhi, hampering rescue operations. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari expressed their condolences and advised caution until the area is deemed safe.
ALSO READ
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Rescue Operations Underway Amid Severe Weather Disruptions
Intense Rescue Operations and Suspended Pilgrimage Amid Uttarkashi Landslide
Uttarakhand Devastated: Cloudburst Sparks Massive Rescue Operations
Tragedy in Lyari: Death Toll Climbs as Rescue Operations Intensify
Massive Cartel Exposed: Illegal Construction Unveiled in Vasai Virar