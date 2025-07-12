Polavaram Controversy: Allegations of Misuse and Diversion

On Saturday, YS Sharmila, leader of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, leveled serious allegations against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. She accused him of using the proposed Polavaram-Banakacharla linkage project as an 'ATM' to divert public attention from the stalled Polavaram project.

Sharmila claimed the project, which aims to reroute Godavari water to drought-stricken parts of Andhra Pradesh, is being advanced without necessary forest clearances. She alleged it was designed to gain advance mobilisation funds and mislead the public about the state's irrigation needs.

Expressing concerns about the project's financial impact, Sharmila criticized Naidu for discussing an Rs 80,000 crore plan while existing projects remain incomplete. She accused the ruling coalition of reducing the Polavaram project's height to cut rehabilitation costs, adversely affecting Andhra Pradesh.

