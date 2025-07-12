Left Menu

Polavaram Controversy: Allegations of Misuse and Diversion

YS Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of using the Polavaram-Banakacharla linkage project as a financial tool and a distraction from the stalled Polavaram project. The project, lacking forest clearances, aims to divert Godavari water to Andhra Pradesh's drought-hit regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-07-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, YS Sharmila, leader of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, leveled serious allegations against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. She accused him of using the proposed Polavaram-Banakacharla linkage project as an 'ATM' to divert public attention from the stalled Polavaram project.

Sharmila claimed the project, which aims to reroute Godavari water to drought-stricken parts of Andhra Pradesh, is being advanced without necessary forest clearances. She alleged it was designed to gain advance mobilisation funds and mislead the public about the state's irrigation needs.

Expressing concerns about the project's financial impact, Sharmila criticized Naidu for discussing an Rs 80,000 crore plan while existing projects remain incomplete. She accused the ruling coalition of reducing the Polavaram project's height to cut rehabilitation costs, adversely affecting Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

