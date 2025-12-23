Left Menu

BJP vs BRS: Clash Over Telangana Irrigation Projects

The BJP criticizes BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly spreading misinformation about Telangana's irrigation projects and the water-sharing agreement with Andhra Pradesh. BJP state president N Ramchander Rao accuses the BRS and Congress of failing to hold the Centre accountable and misleading the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce political debate over irrigation projects in Telangana, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao has taken aim at BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao. The BJP accused the former chief minister of misleading the public and spreading unfounded criticism against the NDA government at the Centre.

Ramchander Rao alleged that during the prior BRS administration, a gross injustice was meted out to Telangana in the water-sharing pact with Andhra Pradesh. He stated that the BRS accepted only 299 TMC while Andhra Pradesh secured 511 TMC of Krishna river water.

The BJP leader also criticized both the BRS and the present Congress governments for failing to complete pending irrigation projects and for allegedly misleading the people by blaming the central government unjustly. The accusations highlight a broader political strategy as tensions rise with criticism aimed at the Centre's affiliations and priorities.

