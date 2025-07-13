Left Menu

Endangered Gharials Rescued from Smugglers in Madhya Pradesh

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh have arrested three individuals for allegedly smuggling critically endangered gharials and turtles. Acting on a tip-off, a joint police and forest department operation led to the recovery of 30 gharial hatchlings and three turtles in Joura town, Morena district. The suspects face charges under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Morena | Updated: 13-07-2025 12:38 IST
In a significant crackdown on wildlife smuggling, authorities in Madhya Pradesh have apprehended three individuals for allegedly trafficking endangered species.

A joint operation by the police and forest department led to the seizure of 30 gharial hatchlings and three turtles in Joura town, Morena district.

The accused have been charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, highlighting the ongoing illegal trade threatening the survival of these critical species.

