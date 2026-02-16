Empowering Energy: Saksham 2026 Wraps Up with Conservation Call

The nationwide campaign Saksham 2026 concluded on Monday, spotlighting the adoption of energy-efficient appliances. This initiative, organized by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, harnessed active participation across Punjab and Chandigarh.

During the valedictory event, Ashutosh Gupta, Executive Director and State Head of Indian Oil Corporation, emphasized the crucial transition of energy conservation from a campaign mindset to a routine habit. He underscored the importance of efficient fuel use in securing India's national energy security amidst growing energy demands and high dependence on crude imports.

The campaign featured various engagement activities, including walkathons, cyclothons, and educational workshops. Participants were urged to practice simple conservation steps such as avoiding vehicle idling and carpooling, reinforcing the aim to promote fuel saving and environmental protection year-round.