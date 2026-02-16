Left Menu

Empowering Energy: Saksham 2026 Wraps Up with Conservation Call

Saksham 2026, a national campaign by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, emphasized energy efficiency through wide participation in Punjab and Chandigarh. It focused on promoting fuel conservation to ensure energy security and reduce environmental impact, heralding a shift from campaign ideals to regular habits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:07 IST
Empowering Energy: Saksham 2026 Wraps Up with Conservation Call
  • Country:
  • India

The nationwide campaign Saksham 2026 concluded on Monday, spotlighting the adoption of energy-efficient appliances. This initiative, organized by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, harnessed active participation across Punjab and Chandigarh.

During the valedictory event, Ashutosh Gupta, Executive Director and State Head of Indian Oil Corporation, emphasized the crucial transition of energy conservation from a campaign mindset to a routine habit. He underscored the importance of efficient fuel use in securing India's national energy security amidst growing energy demands and high dependence on crude imports.

The campaign featured various engagement activities, including walkathons, cyclothons, and educational workshops. Participants were urged to practice simple conservation steps such as avoiding vehicle idling and carpooling, reinforcing the aim to promote fuel saving and environmental protection year-round.

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Amidst BJP Invitation

Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Ami...

 India
2
Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

 India
3
Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Ass...

 India
4
India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surveillance

India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surv...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026