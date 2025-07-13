Clash in Jaipur's Ramganj: Police Step In to Restore Peace

Unrest gripped Jaipur's Ramganj area as two groups clashed after a minor altercation, a police official reported on Sunday. Both groups engaged in stone-pelting during the incident, which occurred late Saturday night in Paharganj. Police quickly responded, ensuring the situation remained under control, with no serious injuries reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Rashi Dogra confirmed that the incident sparked chaos, but fears were promptly quelled with police intervention. Authorities confirmed stones were thrown, necessitating rapid deployment of a police contingent within five minutes to restore calm to the area.

Ramganj Station House Officer Subhash Yadav assured that the area remained peaceful on Sunday. Seven individuals are detained for questioning, as police patrols continue to ensure the community's safety. He urged the public to remain calm and disregard rumors, particularly those circulating on social media.