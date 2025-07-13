Left Menu

Clash in Jaipur's Ramganj: Police Step In to Restore Peace

Jaipur's Ramganj area witnessed unrest following a clash between two groups, leading to stone-pelting. Police intervened swiftly, detaining seven individuals. Authorities emphasize that order is restored, urging citizens to ignore social media rumors. Continuous patrolling is in place to maintain peace and monitor activities closely.

Unrest gripped Jaipur's Ramganj area as two groups clashed after a minor altercation, a police official reported on Sunday. Both groups engaged in stone-pelting during the incident, which occurred late Saturday night in Paharganj. Police quickly responded, ensuring the situation remained under control, with no serious injuries reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Rashi Dogra confirmed that the incident sparked chaos, but fears were promptly quelled with police intervention. Authorities confirmed stones were thrown, necessitating rapid deployment of a police contingent within five minutes to restore calm to the area.

Ramganj Station House Officer Subhash Yadav assured that the area remained peaceful on Sunday. Seven individuals are detained for questioning, as police patrols continue to ensure the community's safety. He urged the public to remain calm and disregard rumors, particularly those circulating on social media.

