Court Denies Bail: Stone-Pelting Incident Near Mosque Sparks Legal Battle

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has dismissed the bail pleas of five individuals implicated in a stone-pelting incident near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Turkman Gate, asserting that the incident was not a mere assault but an 'attack on the administration.'

Judicial Magistrate Sayesha Chadha rejected the bail applications of Kashif, Kaif, Adnan, Aarib, and Sameer. The court cited extensive evidence, including CCTV footage and provocative recordings, undermining the defense's arguments of wrongful implication and premature arrests.

The court highlighted that the accused were identified via call records and recordings, showing efforts to incite a crowd against an anti-encroachment drive, leading to violence and injuries to police personnel. The decision came amidst claims of a police failure and a riot-like situation.

