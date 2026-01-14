Left Menu

Court Denies Bail: Stone-Pelting Incident Near Mosque Sparks Legal Battle

A Delhi court denied bail to five men involved in a violent stone-pelting incident near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque, citing the event as an attack on the administration. The decision followed CCTV evidence and recovered recordings linked to the accused, refuting arguments of wrongful arrest and false implication.

Updated: 14-01-2026 21:39 IST
Court Denies Bail: Stone-Pelting Incident Near Mosque Sparks Legal Battle
In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has dismissed the bail pleas of five individuals implicated in a stone-pelting incident near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Turkman Gate, asserting that the incident was not a mere assault but an 'attack on the administration.'

Judicial Magistrate Sayesha Chadha rejected the bail applications of Kashif, Kaif, Adnan, Aarib, and Sameer. The court cited extensive evidence, including CCTV footage and provocative recordings, undermining the defense's arguments of wrongful implication and premature arrests.

The court highlighted that the accused were identified via call records and recordings, showing efforts to incite a crowd against an anti-encroachment drive, leading to violence and injuries to police personnel. The decision came amidst claims of a police failure and a riot-like situation.



