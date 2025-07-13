Deadly Clash: Ukrainian Agents Target Russian Operatives

In a dramatic turn of events, Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency has reportedly killed agents of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) during an operation in the Kyiv region. This operation was conducted to apprehend the operatives following the alleged murder of SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych last week.

The SBU released a statement via the Telegram messaging app, asserting that the FSB agents were involved in the assassination of Colonel Voronych in Kyiv last Thursday. The SBU has identified a man and a woman as primary suspects in the killing.

While the SBU confirmed the operation aiming at detaining the suspected perpetrators, it has withheld details on the number of FSB agents who were killed during the incident on Sunday.

