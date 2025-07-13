Left Menu

Glass Hazard on Kanwar Yatra Route Sparks Investigation

Delhi Police have launched an investigation after broken glass pieces were found along the Kanwar Yatra route in Shahdara. CCTV footage is being reviewed to determine if the glass was intentionally scattered. The case, which has raised safety concerns, was highlighted by Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 18:24 IST
Glass Hazard on Kanwar Yatra Route Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have registered a case in response to broken glass pieces discovered on roads in Shahdara's Guru Tegh Bahadur and Jhilmil Colony areas, along the Kanwar Yatra route. Authorities are examining CCTV footage to determine if the glass originated from a damaged vehicle or was maliciously spread by miscreants.

The case is being handled at Seemapuri police station, with investigations ongoing. The situation gained attention when Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra highlighted it on social media, raising concerns for pilgrim safety and pledging swift action.

Subsequent to the revelation, law enforcement increased patrols near the affected flyover and surrounding Kanwar camps to ensure safety. Kanwar yatris, including Raman and Aman, reported minor glass encounters but noted active cleaning efforts and expressed contentment with the current arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025