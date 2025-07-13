Glass Hazard on Kanwar Yatra Route Sparks Investigation
Delhi Police have launched an investigation after broken glass pieces were found along the Kanwar Yatra route in Shahdara. CCTV footage is being reviewed to determine if the glass was intentionally scattered. The case, which has raised safety concerns, was highlighted by Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra.
Delhi Police have registered a case in response to broken glass pieces discovered on roads in Shahdara's Guru Tegh Bahadur and Jhilmil Colony areas, along the Kanwar Yatra route. Authorities are examining CCTV footage to determine if the glass originated from a damaged vehicle or was maliciously spread by miscreants.
The case is being handled at Seemapuri police station, with investigations ongoing. The situation gained attention when Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra highlighted it on social media, raising concerns for pilgrim safety and pledging swift action.
Subsequent to the revelation, law enforcement increased patrols near the affected flyover and surrounding Kanwar camps to ensure safety. Kanwar yatris, including Raman and Aman, reported minor glass encounters but noted active cleaning efforts and expressed contentment with the current arrangements.
