Maharashtra's Controversial Liquor Licensing Policy Sparks Debate

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has declared that no new liquor shop licences will be issued without consulting the legislature, countering allegations that the BJP-led government plans to introduce 328 new licences. This measure, according to legislator Jitendra Awhad, could aggravate the state's struggle with alcoholism.

Awhad condemned the government's actions, arguing they betray Maharashtra's legacy and prioritize financial gain over public health. The state's progressive liquor policy is under scrutiny, as critics warn of social repercussions. Pawar insists that each licence decision adheres to strict procedural rules, with community objections being considered.

The debate underscores a broader concern about governance and public welfare in Maharashtra. While Awhad calls for citizens to protest, Pawar emphasizes the government's commitment to transparency and due process. Both sides remain entrenched, placing the contentious policy at the heart of public discourse.

