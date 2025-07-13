Chilling Attack Sparks New Investigation in Sector 10

A woman was brutally attacked for refusing to retract a case related to her daughter's assault, police sources disclosed. The incident has shaken the local community, prompting further investigation.

The victim, Geeta, was returning home from work when two assailants on a scooter viciously attacked her with a knife near Labour Chowk in Sector 2, leaving her bleeding on the road. Quick to react, passersby rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she's being treated for severe injuries.

Police authorities revealed that the attack is linked to a past case involving Geeta's daughter, who was allegedly strangled by Veeru, now accused of orchestrating the recent attack. As the investigation continues, nine individuals, including Veeru, have been implicated and are currently being pursued by law enforcement.

