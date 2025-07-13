Left Menu

Chilling Attack Sparks New Investigation in Sector 10

A woman named Geeta was attacked after refusing to withdraw a case involving her daughter. Nine people have been accused, including Veeru, who was previously jailed for strangling Geeta's daughter. Authorities are investigating the knife attack which left Geeta injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:18 IST
Chilling Attack Sparks New Investigation in Sector 10
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was brutally attacked for refusing to retract a case related to her daughter's assault, police sources disclosed. The incident has shaken the local community, prompting further investigation.

The victim, Geeta, was returning home from work when two assailants on a scooter viciously attacked her with a knife near Labour Chowk in Sector 2, leaving her bleeding on the road. Quick to react, passersby rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she's being treated for severe injuries.

Police authorities revealed that the attack is linked to a past case involving Geeta's daughter, who was allegedly strangled by Veeru, now accused of orchestrating the recent attack. As the investigation continues, nine individuals, including Veeru, have been implicated and are currently being pursued by law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025