Uttarakhand's 'Operation Kalanemi' Takes Down Fake Sadhus

In a significant move, the Uttarakhand government has intensified its crackdown on impostors pretending to be sadhus with the launch of 'Operation Kalanemi'. On Sunday, police arrested 34 individuals disguised as saints, bringing the total to 82 since the operation began, officials reported.

The operation was initiated under the directives of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, following an alarming rise in cases of individuals exploiting religious sentiments. Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh stated that multiple teams have been mobilized to tackle the issue, especially during the Char Dham and Kanwar Yatras.

Among the arrested was a Bangladeshi national. Legal action is being pursued against all arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities have focused on areas receiving reports of such fraudulent activities to ensure a comprehensive sweep, further ensuring the safety of devotees and the sanctity of religious events.

