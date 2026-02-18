Clash in Bathinda: Farmers vs. Police Over Arrests

In Bathinda, Punjab, tensions escalated on Wednesday as farmers and police clashed amid demands for the release of two arrested farmers. The conflict began as protesters allegedly pelted stones at police officers, prompting officials to respond with tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The demonstration was organized by the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) in Jeond village, near the Bathinda District Administrative Complex. The police had made extensive preparations, deploying heavily in the area and nearby districts to prevent protestors from converging on the administrative center.

Bathinda's Senior Superintendent of Police, Jyoti Yadav Bains, stated that protesters had been throwing stones from rooftops, calling the situation under control despite the aggression. Contrarily, demonstrators claimed their protest was peaceful, accusing authorities of provocation and unlawful detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)