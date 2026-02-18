Left Menu

Clash in Bathinda: Farmers vs. Police Over Arrests

Farmers clashed with police in Bathinda, Punjab, as they protested against the arrest of two fellow farmers. Tear gas was deployed by police after alleged stone-pelting by protesters. Farmers denounced police actions, claiming they were unwarranted. Several protesters were detained as the demonstration unfolded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bathinda | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:39 IST
Clash in Bathinda: Farmers vs. Police Over Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Bathinda, Punjab, tensions escalated on Wednesday as farmers and police clashed amid demands for the release of two arrested farmers. The conflict began as protesters allegedly pelted stones at police officers, prompting officials to respond with tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The demonstration was organized by the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) in Jeond village, near the Bathinda District Administrative Complex. The police had made extensive preparations, deploying heavily in the area and nearby districts to prevent protestors from converging on the administrative center.

Bathinda's Senior Superintendent of Police, Jyoti Yadav Bains, stated that protesters had been throwing stones from rooftops, calling the situation under control despite the aggression. Contrarily, demonstrators claimed their protest was peaceful, accusing authorities of provocation and unlawful detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Bold Plan: New Deportation Hubs in Africa

Europe's Bold Plan: New Deportation Hubs in Africa

 Greece
2
Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Ambitious Goal: Empowering Lakhpati Didis

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Ambitious Goal: Empowering Lakhpati Didis

 India
3
Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

 Global
4
Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026