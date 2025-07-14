Left Menu

Congress Demands Justice in Odisha Harassment Case: Calls for Chief Minister's Resignation

The Congress has criticized the BJP's governance in Odisha following a college student's self-immolation due to alleged sexual harassment by a teacher. They demand a judicial probe and the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Calls have been made for President Droupadi Murmu to intervene during her Odisha visit.

Congress Demands Justice in Odisha Harassment Case: Calls for Chief Minister's Resignation
The Congress party has strongly criticized the BJP's governance in Odisha after a college student's self-immolation, allegedly as a response to sexual harassment by a teacher. The Congress is calling for a judicial probe and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, arguing he should take responsibility for the incident.

Alka Lamba, Mahila Congress president, detailed how the student, an ABVP office-bearer, faced persistent demands for sexual favors from her teacher. After reporting the harassment and encountering inaction, she took drastic measures in protest. Critics argue this exposes broader issues of governance under the BJP's 'double engine' approach.

With President Droupadi Murmu in Odisha for a two-day visit, Congress members urge her to meet the victim to ensure justice is served. The political fallout includes a demand for accountability from BJP leaders, as law enforcement faces accusations of succumbing to political pressures, hindering justice for victims of such crimes.

