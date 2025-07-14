CJI B R Gavai's Health Update Amid Hyderabad Visit

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai was diagnosed with a severe infection during his official visit to Hyderabad, an official source confirmed on Monday. He is currently receiving treatment in a Delhi hospital and is showing encouraging signs of recovery. Officials indicate that the Chief Justice is likely to be discharged soon.

Justice Gavai's visit to Hyderabad was marked by his address at the Nalsar University of Law's convocation on July 12. Furthermore, he released a special postal cover, ''Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar – Constituent Assembly – Constitution of India'', and a series of picture postcards on ''Art & Calligraphy in the Constitution of India''.

Due to his health condition, CJI Gavai did not hold court on Monday as the Supreme Court wrapped up its partial working days schedule. He is anticipated to resume his official duties within the next couple of days.

(With inputs from agencies.)