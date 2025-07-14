Left Menu

CJI B R Gavai's Health Update Amid Hyderabad Visit

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai was hospitalized following a severe infection during his Hyderabad visit. He is recovering well in a Delhi hospital. Gavai was in Hyderabad to address a convocation and release special postal covers. He is expected to resume duties shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:39 IST
CJI B R Gavai's Health Update Amid Hyderabad Visit
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai was diagnosed with a severe infection during his official visit to Hyderabad, an official source confirmed on Monday. He is currently receiving treatment in a Delhi hospital and is showing encouraging signs of recovery. Officials indicate that the Chief Justice is likely to be discharged soon.

Justice Gavai's visit to Hyderabad was marked by his address at the Nalsar University of Law's convocation on July 12. Furthermore, he released a special postal cover, ''Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar – Constituent Assembly – Constitution of India'', and a series of picture postcards on ''Art & Calligraphy in the Constitution of India''.

Due to his health condition, CJI Gavai did not hold court on Monday as the Supreme Court wrapped up its partial working days schedule. He is anticipated to resume his official duties within the next couple of days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025