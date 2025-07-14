Left Menu

Mizoram CM Discusses Myanmar Crisis and Infrastructure Developments with PM Modi

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma met with Prime Minister Modi to discuss the Myanmar conflict's impact on Mizoram, as over 32,000 refugees entered the state. They also talked about various projects including the Thenzawl peace city, national highway improvements, and the Indradhanush Gas Grid project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:58 IST
Mizoram CM Discusses Myanmar Crisis and Infrastructure Developments with PM Modi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss the effects of the armed conflict between anti-junta groups in Myanmar on Mizoram, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Lalduhoma detailed how recent clashes in Chin state forced over 4,000 Myanmarese from border villages to seek refuge in Mizoram. Despite already providing shelter to more than 32,000 refugees since 2021, Mizoram continues to face challenges due to the prolonged unrest in Myanmar.

Beyond the refugee crisis, Lalduhoma and Modi talked about regional development projects such as the Thenzawl peace city initiative, the Aizawl-Serchhip national highway upgrade, and a major piped gas connection project by Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited. The Prime Minister also agreed to inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway line soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025