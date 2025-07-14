Mizoram CM Discusses Myanmar Crisis and Infrastructure Developments with PM Modi
Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma met with Prime Minister Modi to discuss the Myanmar conflict's impact on Mizoram, as over 32,000 refugees entered the state. They also talked about various projects including the Thenzawl peace city, national highway improvements, and the Indradhanush Gas Grid project.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss the effects of the armed conflict between anti-junta groups in Myanmar on Mizoram, according to an official statement.
During the meeting, Lalduhoma detailed how recent clashes in Chin state forced over 4,000 Myanmarese from border villages to seek refuge in Mizoram. Despite already providing shelter to more than 32,000 refugees since 2021, Mizoram continues to face challenges due to the prolonged unrest in Myanmar.
Beyond the refugee crisis, Lalduhoma and Modi talked about regional development projects such as the Thenzawl peace city initiative, the Aizawl-Serchhip national highway upgrade, and a major piped gas connection project by Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited. The Prime Minister also agreed to inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway line soon.
