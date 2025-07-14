Centre Challenges PFI's Plea Against Tribunal's Ban Order

On Monday, the Centre objected to the Popular Front of India's (PFI) plea challenging a tribunal's order that upheld the government's five-year ban on the organization. The plea, according to the Centre, is not maintainable under Article 226 of the Constitution since the tribunal was led by a sitting high court judge.

The additional solicitor general, S V Raju, stated that the appropriate legal remedy lies under Article 136 of the Constitution. He argued that a high court judge is not considered subordinate, thus making Article 227 inapplicable.

The PFI counsel disagreed, citing a past instance with the Delhi High Court, claiming the petition is maintainable. The court has yet to issue formal notice, and the hearing is scheduled for August 7. The PFI was banned due to alleged links with global terrorist groups and efforts to incite communal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)