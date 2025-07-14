Left Menu

Centre Challenges PFI's Plea Against Tribunal's Ban Order

The Centre contested the maintainability of the Popular Front of India's plea against a tribunal order supporting a five-year ban imposed by the government. The Centre argued that the order, issued by a tribunal headed by a high court judge, couldn't be challenged under Article 226, and instead should be addressed under Article 136.

Updated: 14-07-2025 18:42 IST
On Monday, the Centre objected to the Popular Front of India's (PFI) plea challenging a tribunal's order that upheld the government's five-year ban on the organization. The plea, according to the Centre, is not maintainable under Article 226 of the Constitution since the tribunal was led by a sitting high court judge.

The additional solicitor general, S V Raju, stated that the appropriate legal remedy lies under Article 136 of the Constitution. He argued that a high court judge is not considered subordinate, thus making Article 227 inapplicable.

The PFI counsel disagreed, citing a past instance with the Delhi High Court, claiming the petition is maintainable. The court has yet to issue formal notice, and the hearing is scheduled for August 7. The PFI was banned due to alleged links with global terrorist groups and efforts to incite communal discord.

