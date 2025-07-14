Left Menu

Migrant Crisis in Libya: Over 100 Freed from Captivity

More than 100 migrants have been freed from a smuggling gang's captivity in Libya, a major transit route to Europe. Five traffickers are detained. The incident highlights ongoing humanitarian issues and a dangerous route through Libya following Gaddafi's 2011 ousting. EU officials recently discussed the crisis with Libya's prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Benghazi | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:02 IST
Migrant Crisis in Libya: Over 100 Freed from Captivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Libya

More than 100 migrants, including women, have been liberated from a smuggling gang in eastern Libya, according to the attorney general. Held captive for ransom, the migrants were subjected to trafficking and torture.

Libya, a key transit route for migrants fleeing to Europe, has seen many fall into traffickers' hands post-Gaddafi's downfall in 2011. The recently freed individuals were held near Ajdabiya, 160 kilometers from Benghazi. Authorities have arrested five suspected traffickers from Libya, Sudan, and Egypt.

Images showing the beaten and restrained migrants were shared by officials online. This follows the discovery of mass graves in Libya's desert. As of December 2024, the U.N. reports 825,000 migrants in Libya. EU and Libyan leaders recently discussed the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

