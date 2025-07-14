Left Menu

Urgent Call for Unity: Relief Efforts Intensified in Himachal Pradesh

Anurag Thakur, former Union minister and BJP MP, called for united efforts to help those affected by disasters in Himachal Pradesh. He appealed for cooperation across political lines. Relief operations continue as many remain missing, and immediate infrastructure reconstruction is emphasized. Criticism was directed at the government's aid as inadequate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:42 IST
Urgent Call for Unity: Relief Efforts Intensified in Himachal Pradesh
Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of devastating cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, former Union minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur has urged collective action to assist affected citizens. Thakur visited Mandi district, delivering relief alongside BJP leaders, and stressed that this is no time for political games.

With ongoing search operations for 27 missing individuals, the death toll has reached at least 15. Residents have lost homes and livelihoods, particularly in agriculture, where orchardists have faced significant losses. Thakur emphasized rebuilding efforts, advocating for government-provided land and financial support.

Criticism emerged over insufficient government relief, with Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur highlighting the inadequacy of aid compared to the BJP's efforts. Calls were made to address school safety and waive loans for affected farmers, as nearly 1,600 homes are either destroyed or severely damaged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025