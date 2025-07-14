Urgent Call for Unity: Relief Efforts Intensified in Himachal Pradesh

In the wake of devastating cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, former Union minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur has urged collective action to assist affected citizens. Thakur visited Mandi district, delivering relief alongside BJP leaders, and stressed that this is no time for political games.

With ongoing search operations for 27 missing individuals, the death toll has reached at least 15. Residents have lost homes and livelihoods, particularly in agriculture, where orchardists have faced significant losses. Thakur emphasized rebuilding efforts, advocating for government-provided land and financial support.

Criticism emerged over insufficient government relief, with Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur highlighting the inadequacy of aid compared to the BJP's efforts. Calls were made to address school safety and waive loans for affected farmers, as nearly 1,600 homes are either destroyed or severely damaged.

(With inputs from agencies.)