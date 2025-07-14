Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds as Decomposed Body Found in Delhi Home

A decomposed body was discovered in the Turkman Gate area of Delhi. Police found Mohammad Imran Khan, a 46-year-old man, dead in his home. No foul play is suspected, pending autopsy results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim discovery, authorities found the decomposed body of a 46-year-old man in Delhi's Turkman Gate area. The deceased, identified as Mohammad Imran Khan, was found inside his home.

Police were alerted by neighbors who noticed a foul smell emanating from Khan's residence and their attempts to contact him failed. On investigation, officers noted no forced entry or injuries, suggesting no initial suspicion of foul play.

Further proceedings await the autopsy report, as Khan lived alone. The district crime team and forensic experts are involved to ensure thorough examination.

