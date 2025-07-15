Diplomatic Moves: Taiwan's President Visits Belize

Belize is preparing to host Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, in an upcoming visit, as confirmed by a government official on Monday. This follows a statement from Paraguay's president about hosting Lai.

In Central America, Belize and Guatemala stand as the only nations maintaining diplomatic relations with Taiwan. This diplomatic stance comes amidst a regional parliament move in 2023 that voted to expel Taiwan in favor of China, which considers Taiwan a part of its territory.

The visit underscores the ongoing diplomatic dynamics in the region, with nations balancing ties between Taiwan and China.

