Diplomatic Moves: Taiwan's President Visits Belize

Belize is set to host Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te soon, as confirmed by a government official. This visit follows Paraguay's announcement to welcome Lai. Currently, Belize, alongside Guatemala, are the only Central American nations with diplomatic ties to Taiwan, despite regional votes favoring China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 07:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 07:43 IST
Belize is preparing to host Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, in an upcoming visit, as confirmed by a government official on Monday. This follows a statement from Paraguay's president about hosting Lai.

In Central America, Belize and Guatemala stand as the only nations maintaining diplomatic relations with Taiwan. This diplomatic stance comes amidst a regional parliament move in 2023 that voted to expel Taiwan in favor of China, which considers Taiwan a part of its territory.

The visit underscores the ongoing diplomatic dynamics in the region, with nations balancing ties between Taiwan and China.

