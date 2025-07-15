Left Menu

Water Wars: A Tug-of-War Over River Resources

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh's CMs will attend a central meeting on June 16 to discuss water issues. Telangana will press for project approvals and funds, opposing Andhra's Banakacharla project. Telangana intensifies efforts for equitable Krishna-Godavari water sharing, accusing previous regimes of negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-07-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:12 IST
Amid escalating tensions over water resources, the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are set to convene at a central meeting on June 16. The gathering, organized by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, aims to address the persistent water issues between the states.

Telangana's agenda at the meeting includes pressing the central government for long-awaited approvals and funding for its projects on the Krishna River, alongside seeking a resolution to water allocation disputes. The state government has expressed its opposition to Andhra's proposed Banakacharla river-linking project, citing detrimental impacts on Telangana's interests.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has criticized the previous BRS regime, alleging their failure to secure Telangana's share of river waters adequately. With efforts intensified, the state aims to ensure its fair share and proper allocation of Krishna and Godavari waters, while Andhra insists that only surplus Godavari water will be utilized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

